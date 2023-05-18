Sandra Sojourner

Published 11:19 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

By Natchez Obituaries

May 30, 1947 – May 17, 2023

NATCHEZ – Services for Sandra Sojourner, 75, of Natchez who died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Centreville, MS will 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Calvary Baptist Church.

Burial will follow at Jersey Settler Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Calvary Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.

More Obituaries

Sandra Floyd Sojourner 

Thomas White, III

Roger Cain

Laurence Haley

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    What do you think is the biggest challenge facing today's graduates?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections