Sandra Sojourner Published 11:19 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

May 30, 1947 – May 17, 2023

NATCHEZ – Services for Sandra Sojourner, 75, of Natchez who died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Centreville, MS will 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Calvary Baptist Church.

Burial will follow at Jersey Settler Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Calvary Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.