Sentencing delayed for woman who pleaded guilty to accessory to murder Published 12:52 pm Thursday, May 18, 2023

VIDALIA, La. — A woman accused of working in concert with a man sentenced to 55 years in prison for the December 2020 killing of a Ferriday man still has not been sentenced.

Charmecia S. Harvey, who was believed to have been with Treyon Kelly, 27, the night he shot and killed Wilbert Henderson, 43, was scheduled for sentencing Wednesday, but sentencing was delayed.

According to Assistant District Attorney Austin Lipsey and public defender Derrick Carson, Harvey — who has been locked in a Concordia Parish jail for two years and 139 days — had a probation hold for an accessory to an armed robbery charge in Tensas Parish. However, her case in Tensas was deferred during court proceedings in Concordia Parish.

Lipsey asked Seventh Judicial District Court Judge Kathy Johnson for Harvey’s sentencing to be delayed until June 21 so that Harvey would have time to appear before Sixth Judicial District Judge Laurie R. Brister and dispense with the other charges before she is sentenced.

Harvey pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to second-degree murder on Feb. 1 in connection with Henderson’s death.

“Her sentencing here had been deferred until Treyon Kelly’s case was resolved, but it turns out her probation out of Tensas Parish was deferred because they wanted to wait to see what to do with her probation until this case was resolved,” Lipsey said.

Earlier this month, Judge John D. Crigler sentenced Kelly to a total of 55 years in prison in Judge Johnson’s absence.

Kelly, who had originally been charged with murder, was sentenced to the maximum penalty of 40 years in prison for the lesser charge of manslaughter plus 15 years for the charges of aggravated battery and battery of a correctional officer to run consecutively.

Ferriday Police Chief Sam King said Kelly shot and killed Henderson outside his residence at 1305 Fifth Street at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.

Henderson reportedly drove up to his own residence in a vehicle. After Henderson exited his vehicle, a man approached him from the side of his house and shot him with a 46-caliber gun before he fled the scene.

Police later identified and issued arrest warrants for Kelly and Harvey following “a very comprehensive investigation,” former Ferriday police chief Herman Curry said at the time.