Aussie rules, claims Taco Bell Classic title Published 4:34 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

NATCHEZ — Australian Emily Mahar finished top of the leaderboard shooting -16 under to take the third annual Taco Bell Classic held at Beau Pré Country Club Friday afternoon. She shot rounds of 72, 68, 66 and 66 to take the tournament championship in the Women’s All Pro Tour.

Mahar shot five under on the front nine including an eagle on hole No.5, a par 5. Yonhee Kim finished four shots behind her in second place with -12 under for the tournament. Belgian Leslie Cloots shot -10 under for the tournament to claim third place.

Over the course of four rounds, Mahar shot 13 under on the front nine but found scoring difficult on the back nine shooting just -3 under there. In round two, she eagled No. 5 as well. Mahar played college golf at Virginia Tech.