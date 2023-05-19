County, city plan joint meeting Monday to discuss community swimming pool management

Published 4:55 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

By Jan Griffey

Then 12-year-old Sammy White swims laps in the Natchez Community Swimming Pool in 2018. The city and county plan to meet Monday to discuss how best to manage the pool. (Democrat file photo)

NATCHEZ — The Adams County Board of Supervisors and the Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen have each called special meetings and will meet in joint sessions on Monday at 4 p.m. at the Board of Supervisors’ office at 314 State St.

The joint meeting has been scheduled for the two groups, which jointly own the Natchez Community Pool, to discuss ideas for its management going forward.

The swimming pool’s board of directors has not met in more than six months because not enough of the board’s members show up for meetings. Because the board is unable to attract a quorum to its meetings, no swimming pool business can be conducted and the swimming pool has no budget with which to operate.

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson, upon hearing about the board’s failure to properly do business, offered that the city would take over management of the pool under the city’s recreation department and the leadership of its recreation director, Sanora Cole.

The swimming pool is the only business on the city’s agenda for the meeting. However, the county’s agenda also includes approving county dockets, which means paying the county’s bills, the purchase of real property and the approval of summer workers for the community swimming pool.

