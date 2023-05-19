Crime Reports: Friday, May 19, 2023 Published 12:00 am Friday, May 19, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Malikk Jahaeia Williams, 18, 353 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. No bond set.

Shakiera Mona Williams, 24, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $377.50.

Arrests — Monday

Kenneth Kentrell Chatman, 32, 46 Linden Drive, Natchez, on charges of simple assault and simple assault/domestic violence. No bond set on either charge.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Tuesday

Accident on North Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Four traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop at Deluxe Inn.

Two intelligences report on Devereux Drive.

Theft on Old Washington Road.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Threats on Devereux Drive.

Hit and run on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop at Cambridge Heights Apartments.

Simple assault on North Shields Lane.

Reports — Monday

Intelligence report on West Steirs Lane.

Stolen vehicle on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on East Franklin Street.

Intelligence report on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on Clifton Avenue.

Theft on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

Two traffic stops on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Accident on Roth Hill Road.

Traffic stop on Obrien Street.

False alarm on South Bluebird Drive.

Traffic stop on Roselawn Drive.

Theft on Dumas Drive.

Accident on Morgantown Road.

Shoplifting on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Torrian Demont Bruce, 46, East Oak Street, Natchez, on charges of disorderly conduct; failure to comply, resisting arrest and trespassing. Held on $1,500 bond.

Arrests — Tuesday

Audrea S. Pernell, 34, Dumas Drive, on charge of driving while license suspended. Released on $314.50 bond.

Arrests — Monday

Justin Marcum, 24, C.C. Road, Crosby, on charge of driving while license suspended. Held without bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Unwanted subject on Dogwood Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Two theft reports on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on State Street.

False alarm on Anderson Drive.

Accident on Second Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Rainbow Street.

Warrant/affidavit on Cloverdale Road.

Reports — Monday

Missing person on Applewood Road.

Property damage on Stella Road.

Civil matter on Elm Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Commerce Street.

Unwanted subject on Cloverdale Drive.

Shots fired on Myrtle Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Christopher Cross, 38, 202 Trace Lane, Monterey, possession of schedule II drugs with intent. Bond set at $20,000.

Arrests — Monday

Joe Simmons, 31, 525 Hwy 914 Sicily Island, computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles. No bond set.

Chad Anthony Michel, 36, 1618 Camelia St., aggravated burglary, possession of schedule I and schedule II drugs and drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $50,750.

Reports — Wednesday

Disturbance on Margaret Circle.

Alarms on Louisiana 568.

Reports — Tuesday

Drug law violation on Trace Lane.

Unwanted person on Earl Davis Road.

Reckless driving on Hammett Addition Circle.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Traffic stop on Texas Street.

Disturbance on Louisiana 566.

Shots fired on Doty Road.

Fraud on Highway 15.

Fight on Ralphs Road.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Juvenile problem on Morris Road.

Disturbance on Louisiana Highway 568.

Unwanted person on Doty Road.

Suspicious person on US 84.

Reports — Monday

Fraud on US 84.

Unwanted person on Lynn Haven Drive.

Runway juvenile on Murray Drive.

Nuisance animals on Merle Drive.

Unwanted person on US 425.

Alarms on US 84.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Fight on Doty Gardens Circle.

Juvenile problem on Moose Lodge Road.

Juvenile problem on Doyle Road.

Disturbance on Skipper Drive.

Disturbance on Louisiana 568.

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Lakia Weatherspoon, 22, 216 Alabama Ave., supplying a felon with a firearm. No bond set.

Shaquille Weatherspoon, 30, 216 Alabama Ave., aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated criminal damage to property, convicted felon in possession of a firearm. No bond set.

Jamal C. Price, 38, 355 Fisher Drive, convicted felon in possession of a firearm. No bond set.