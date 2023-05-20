Y’all Means All: Green Ribbon Run and Gayrage Sale under way in downtown Natchez Published 9:39 am Saturday, May 20, 2023

1 of 5

NATCHEZ — Two important fundraisers for Y’all Means All Natchez are under way now in downtown Natchez.

The Y’all Means All Green Ribbon Run 5K began at 8 a.m. Saturday morning, as is the annual Gayrage Sale, located at 101 High St., across the street from Smoot’s Grocery.

The Green Ribbon Run is a new fundraiser this year to raise Mental Health Awareness in the month of May.

Email newsletter signup

Runners and walkers sported green tutus, hats, shirts, shoes and even green hair as they navigated the 3.11-mile course.

The Gayrage Sale, an annual event, runs today until 2 p.m. and picks back up Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. It returns to downtown Natchez this year in the Crooked Letter Production Warehouse at 101 High Street.

All funds raised go to help all in the community with mental health issues through donations to a variety of causes.