Charles Dottery Sr. Published 1:52 pm Monday, May 22, 2023

Jan. 17, 1952 – May 4, 2023

PASCAGOULA, MS – Charles Dottery Sr., 71, formally of Natchez passed away in Pascagoula, MS on May 4, 2023.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Mildred Dottery; brother, Matthew James Dottery Sr., and brother-in-law, Larry Woods Sr.

Charles leaves to cherish his memories: his children, Shandra Collins (Clint), LaGenda Ruffins, Salena Parker (Cearly III), Charles Dottery Jr., and Christy Dottery; siblings, Claretta Anderson (James), Drew Dottery (Gloria Ann) and Bonita Woods; best friend, James “Bo” Walker (Brenda); eleven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.