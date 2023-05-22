Cole resigns job as Natchez’s parks and recreation director; accepts a job at Southern University Published 12:52 pm Monday, May 22, 2023

NATCHEZ — Parks and Recreation Director Sanora Cole announced on Facebook Monday morning she is resigning from her position.

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson praised Cole’s work at the city and wished her well in her new endeavor.

“We are so happy for Ms. Cole,” Gibson said. “She received an offer she couldn’t refuse from Southern University to work alongside a former co-worker she worked with in Baton Rouge. She will be with us until the end of the month.”

Gibson said Ryan Porter, a native of Natchez, who has degrees in recreation, will serve as interim parks and recreation director.

“He grew up right here playing baseball at Carroll-Jones field,” Gibson said.

Cole built a parks and recreation department from scratch in Natchez, Gibson said.

“Ms. Cole is to be commended for all she did in Natchez. She basically built the department from scratch. She planned so many great events like movie nights, the father-daughter dance, the mother-son dance and the Easter Egg Hunt. She oversaw renovations at all six parks and the North Natchez Youth Center, which will open soon. She did an exemplary job and we congratulate her on this great new chapter in her career.”

In her farewell post this morning on the city’s Parks and Recreation Facebook page, Cole wrote she was “overwhelmed with emotion…” She thanked the city for allowing her to be a part of “such an amazing recreation plan an renewal that has surpassed what I ever thought would be possible this fast!”

She wrote she hopes three programs in particular will continue, names Fishing with Fathers, which is scheduled for June 10 at Natchez State Park and is being led by Alderman Ben Davis for a second year in a row, Soccer Play Day and Stop the Violence Bike Ride.

The Mayor and Board of Aldermen and the Adams County Board of Supervisors are set to meet today at 4 p.m. at the county board’s offices on State Street to discuss management of the community swimming pool.