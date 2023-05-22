Ferriday police arrest man in fatal shooting Published 8:02 pm Monday, May 22, 2023

Ferriday Police Department has arrested a man thought to have fired a fatal gunshot Friday night on Fifth Street.

According to Ferriday Police Chief Sam King, police responded to a residence on 5th Street Friday night in reference to a subject being shot at that location.

Once officers arrived, they encountered Lamontral Sandidge, 42, of Ferriday, suffering from a gunshot wound. Medical aid was administered, and the Sandidge was transported to Trinity Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Email newsletter signup

Officers contacted several individuals in the residence and took them to the police station for questioning. After investigative interviews, Terryl Brown, age 27, of Ferriday was charged with second-degree murder.

“This case has several elements to it,” King said. “We’re saddened for both families involved. This is an isolated incident for this home and these individuals. There is strong reasoning to believe Brown was protecting himself and others within the residence.”

Ferriday Police will continue to investigate this case and turn over their findings.