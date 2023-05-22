Jennie Lee VanBuren Lawrence Published 2:15 pm Monday, May 22, 2023

Feb. 19, 1941 – May 12, 2023

Funeral services for Jennie Lee VanBuren Lawrence, 82, of Ferriday, LA, will be held Friday, May 26, 2023 at 10:30am from the Harvest Baptist Church in Ferriday under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 5 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Mrs. Lawrence will be burial beside her husband, John Lawrence at the Natchez National Cemetery in Natchez, MS.

She was born in Oakridge, LA, the daughter of Henry Van Buren and Anise Johnson Trask and died at The Pines Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge, LA. She retired from Sears with over forty years as a customer service associate.

Her survivors include her two brothers, Leroy and Leon Trask, both of Ferriday; two aunts, Carrie Jean Banks of Port Arthur, TX and Clotea Smith of Harvey, LA; one uncle, Alex Johnson of Detroit, MI. Also, a devoted cousin, Oliver Smith of Harvey and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Preceding in death are her husband, John Lawrence and one brother, Eddie Lee Trask.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com