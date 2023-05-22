Trio of crashes in Southwest Mississippi claims three lives Published 11:18 am Monday, May 22, 2023

Three people died on Southwest Mississippi roadways over the weekend.

On Friday morning, a one-car crash on Highway 569 in Amite County claimed the life of a Brookhaven man.

A 2004 Chevrolet pickup driven by Anthony Oswalt, 21, was traveling south on Highway 569 when it left the roadway, collided with a tree and overturned. Oswalt recieved fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Mississippi Highway patrol.

About 4:30 p.m. on Friday, a three-vehicle crash on U.S 98 in Franklin County claimed the life of a Smithdale man.

According to the Highway Patrol, three vehicles traveling west on U.S. 98 were involved: a 1996 Buick Century driven by Clifton Ramsey, 71, of Smithdale; a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Shaxavier Green, 22, of Meadville; and a 2015 Freightliner Tractor Truck driven by Nacole Williams, 39, of Brookhaven.

Troopers said the crash began when the Volkswagon collided with Ramsey’s Buick. After the initial collision, the Freightliner also collided with the Buick. Ramsey received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

And at about 3:45 p.m. Saturday, a 2017 Freightliner Tractor Truck left the roadway on U.S. 61 in Wilkinson County and collided with a tree. Demarcus Coleman, 30, of Wynne Cross, Arkansas, was the driver and was pronounced dead at the scene.

All three crashes remain under invetigation.