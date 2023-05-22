Vidalia sex offender arrested for online solicitation of minor

Published 4:57 pm Monday, May 22, 2023

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

Robert Chase Stroud, 29, of Vidalia, faces charges of indecent behavior with juveniles and failure to notify as a sex offender on a social network site. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty. (Submitted)

VIDALIA, La. — A Vidalia man who is also registered as a sex offender was arrested Monday for illegally communicating with a minor online.

Robert Chase Stroud, 29, of Vidalia, faces charges of indecent behavior with juveniles and

failure to notify as a sex offender on a social network site stemming from a Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office investigation that began Friday, authorities said.

Email newsletter signup

CPSO’s Cyber Crime Unit began investigating an adult, identified as Stroud, for contacting a minor on a social networking site.

During the conversation, he reportedly engaged in “lewd and lascivious dialogue” and was discovered to be a registered sex offender residing in a Vidalia mobile home park.

Officers of CPSO’s criminal investigations division executed a search warrant at Stroud’s residence on Monday, at which time he was taken into custody without incident.

Sheriff David Hedrick thanked Sheriff Steven McCain and the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this investigation.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

More News

Third defendant pleads guilty in Natchez in conspiracy to steal USDA-mortgaged houses

Short-term rental ordinance on aldermen’s agenda for Tuesday meeting

Delta Storm prepare to storm the world as graduates

Cole resigns job as Natchez’s parks and recreation director; accepts a job at Southern University

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    What do you think is the biggest challenge facing today's graduates?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections