Vidalia sex offender arrested for online solicitation of minor Published 4:57 pm Monday, May 22, 2023

VIDALIA, La. — A Vidalia man who is also registered as a sex offender was arrested Monday for illegally communicating with a minor online.

Robert Chase Stroud, 29, of Vidalia, faces charges of indecent behavior with juveniles and

failure to notify as a sex offender on a social network site stemming from a Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office investigation that began Friday, authorities said.

CPSO’s Cyber Crime Unit began investigating an adult, identified as Stroud, for contacting a minor on a social networking site.

During the conversation, he reportedly engaged in “lewd and lascivious dialogue” and was discovered to be a registered sex offender residing in a Vidalia mobile home park.

Officers of CPSO’s criminal investigations division executed a search warrant at Stroud’s residence on Monday, at which time he was taken into custody without incident.

Sheriff David Hedrick thanked Sheriff Steven McCain and the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this investigation.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.