Concordia Parish Library, Concordia Bank host summer reading program Published 9:49 am Tuesday, May 23, 2023

CONCORDIA PARISH — Concordia Parish Library along with the Concordia Bank & Trust Co. present the “Summer Reading Program” all throughout the months of June and July.

This program hosts entertaining storytellers, puppeteers, magicians and more, all while giving young readers a chance to experience the wonders of the library while learning and having fun.

The Summer Reading Program begins June 5 and ends July 21. Scheduled events are as follows:

Email newsletter signup

· On Tuesday, June 6, Sylvia Davis, a talented storyteller, will be at the Vidalia Library at 10:15 a.m. and at the Ferriday Library at 2 p.m.

· On Thursday, June 8, Dorian LaChance, a renowned magician, will be at the Ferriday Library at 10:15 a.m. and the Vidalia Library at 2 p.m.

· On Tuesday, June 13, Harvey Rabbit and Friends, a puppet master, will be at the Vidalia Library at 10:15 a.m. and the Ferriday Library at 2 p.m.

· On Thursday, June 15, Chatty the Mime, clown and juggler, will be at the Ferriday Library at 10:15 a.m. and the Vidalia Library at 2 p.m.

· On Tuesday, June 20, The Dinosaur Man, Martin Wilmott, will be at the Vidalia Library at 10:15 a.m. and the Ferriday Library at 2 p.m.

· On Thursday, June 22, Rick Hessler, a balloon artist and magician, will be at the Ferriday Library at 10:15 a.m. and the Vidalia Library at 2 p.m.

· On Tuesday, June 27, Wink Danenburg, juggler extraordinaire, will be at the Vidalia Library at 10:15 a.m. and the Ferriday Library at 2 p.m.

· On Thursday, June 29, the Kinders, interactive musical performers, will be at the Ferriday Library at 10:15 a.m. and the Vidalia Library at 2 p.m.

· Paige Dickey of LSU AgCenter will be at Concordia Bank in Monterey on July 10, Vidalia Library on July 11, Ferriday Library on July 13, and Clayton Library on July 14, all at 10:15 a.m.

· On Tuesday, July 18, Terrance Morgan, hip-hop routine, will be at the Vidalia Library at 10:15 a.m. and the Ferriday Library at 2 p.m.

· On Thursday, July 20, Gabe Giffin, the alligator expert with live alligators, will be at the Ferriday Library at 10:15 a.m. and the Vidalia Library at 2 p.m.

All events are free and open to the public.