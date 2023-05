Marcella Robson Washington Published 1:37 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Dec. 21, 1934 – May 17, 2023

Private Services for Ms. Marcella R. Washington, 88, of Natchez, MS who died on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Merit Health Natchez was held on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home.

Visitation was held on Friday, May 19, 2023, from noon until 1 p.m. at Mackel’s Funeral Home.