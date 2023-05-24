Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results
Week of May 12-18:
Kenyon Carter charged with molesting. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Carl Randell Evans charged with conspiracy to distribute marijuana. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Terrinika L. Evans charged with conspiracy to sell a Schedule I controlled substance. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Terrinika L. Evans charged with contraband to prisoner. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Amy Jeannette Dejesus charged with possession of a controlled substance. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Brandon Demarcus Haley charged with possession sale/transfer of a stolen firearm. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Brandon Demarcus Haley charged with possession of a controlled substance – crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Clarence Pettis charged with failure to register as a sex offender. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Charles Buchanan charged with delivery of a controlled substance – cocaine. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Charles Buchanan charged with possession of a deadly weapon. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Charles Buchanan charged with non-compliant; failure to register. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Ronald Tyson Jenkins charged with burglary of a dwelling house. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Ronald Tyson Jenkins charged with possession of a deadly weapon. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Ronald Tyson Jenkins charged with possession sale/transfer of a stolen firearm. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Jacelyn Arceneaux charged with malicious mischief – felony. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Ronald Jenkins charged with false pretense – felony. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Jervonta Brown charged with false pretense – felony. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results
Week of May 12-18:
None. (none available)
Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results
Wednesday, May 17:
Jimmy L. Bradford, 55, pleaded guilty to DUI – 1st offense. Sentenced to two days suspended. Fine set at $870.50.
Concordia Parish Seventh Judicial District Court Cases — End Results
Wednesday, May 17:
Johnny Tolliver, 25, Sicily Island, sentenced to three days default and fined $360 for disturbing the peace.
Calvin Gorham, 56, Ferriday, sentenced to five days and fined $1,010 for driving under suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia and five days for resisting an officer.
Craig Guillary, 40, Ferriday, fined $1,010 for driving under suspension.
Johnny Jordan Jr., 43, Vidalia, sentenced to one day and $260 for disturbing the peace.