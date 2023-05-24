Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of May 12-18:

Kenyon Carter charged with molesting. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Carl Randell Evans charged with conspiracy to distribute marijuana. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Terrinika L. Evans charged with conspiracy to sell a Schedule I controlled substance. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Terrinika L. Evans charged with contraband to prisoner. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Amy Jeannette Dejesus charged with possession of a controlled substance. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Brandon Demarcus Haley charged with possession sale/transfer of a stolen firearm. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Brandon Demarcus Haley charged with possession of a controlled substance – crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Clarence Pettis charged with failure to register as a sex offender. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Charles Buchanan charged with delivery of a controlled substance – cocaine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Charles Buchanan charged with possession of a deadly weapon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Charles Buchanan charged with non-compliant; failure to register. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Ronald Tyson Jenkins charged with burglary of a dwelling house. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Ronald Tyson Jenkins charged with possession of a deadly weapon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Ronald Tyson Jenkins charged with possession sale/transfer of a stolen firearm. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jacelyn Arceneaux charged with malicious mischief – felony. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Ronald Jenkins charged with false pretense – felony. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jervonta Brown charged with false pretense – felony. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of May 12-18:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, May 17:

Jimmy L. Bradford, 55, pleaded guilty to DUI – 1st offense. Sentenced to two days suspended. Fine set at $870.50.

Concordia Parish Seventh Judicial District Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, May 17:

Johnny Tolliver, 25, Sicily Island, sentenced to three days default and fined $360 for disturbing the peace.

Calvin Gorham, 56, Ferriday, sentenced to five days and fined $1,010 for driving under suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia and five days for resisting an officer.

Craig Guillary, 40, Ferriday, fined $1,010 for driving under suspension.

Johnny Jordan Jr., 43, Vidalia, sentenced to one day and $260 for disturbing the peace.