Courthouse Records: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Adams County

May 12-18

Civil suits:

Estate of Larry Lynn Brown Sr.

Conservatorship of Evelyn Fairbanks.

Estate of Carolyn Hoggatt.

Lois D. Jones-Jackson v. James Anderson and Lakeishia Jones. (Child Custody/Visitation)

Divorces:

Lauren Elizabeth Hicks v. Justin Thomas Hicks.

Marriage license applications:

Steven McKinley Estis, 51, Harrisonburg, La. to Chalisha Danielle Ogle (Mayo), 41, Jonesville, La.

Dacoda Ross Slater, 31, Olla, La. to Morgan Danielle Myers, 28, Olla., La.

Deed transactions:

May 11-17

Christopher Stevens Guedon and Kathleen R. Guedon to Matthew R. Kaiser and Madeline Claire Kaiser, land commencing at a point on the east line of Traceway Drive, being the southwest corner of lot 41 Traceway Estates, Third Development.

Robert A. Jackson to Jennifer L. Dean, land situated on the northerly side of Oak Street between North Union and Pearl Streets.

Donna Vegas Callaway to Thomas Graham II, lot 44 Westover Heights Subdivision, Fourth Development.

Doris S. Jones et al. to Rhonda Scott, lot 14 Highland North Subdivision I.

Joyce Griffin and Franklin Griffin to Sarah Smith, land commencing at a point on the easterly side of New Street.

Mortgages:

May 11-17

Henry J. Washington to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, lot 6 Hammetts Morgantown Subdivision.

Jennifer L. Dean to CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, land situat4ed on the northerly side of Oak Street between North Union and Pearl Streets.

Jeanette M. Webb and Robert D. Webb to Delta Bank, Ferriday Branch, lot 39 Westover Heights Subdivision, Fourth Development.

Thomas Graham II to CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, lot 44 Westover Heights Subdivision, Fourth Development.

Virignia L. Jones A/K/A Virginia Louise Jones to Regions Bank, lot 24 East Horseshoe Subdivision.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, May 18

Civil cases:

Mark Apartments/Jacqueline Hunt v. Quatangela Carter.

Bestway RTO/Courtney Graves v. Katherine Mixon.

Bestway RTO/Courtney Graves v. Nocole Brown.

Concordia Parish

May 12-18

Civil suits:

Succession of Jason Dee Martin Jr.

Citibank v. Jennifer Omiyewo.

Natchez Hospital Company, LLC D/B/A Merit Health Natchez v. Velisha Jones.

United Credit Corporation of Vidalia v. Karla Lizzeth Breced Martin.

Divorces:

William Anthony Turner v. Marilyn Alexander Turner.

Marriage license applications:

None.

Deed transactions:

Cathy Larose Hymon Lockett to Cassandra Wilson and Joshua Wilson, lots 5 and 6 in Block No. 77 of the Town of Ferriday.

Gaye Nell Hymon Queen to Cassandra Wilson and Joshua Wilson, lots 5 and 7 in Block No. 77 of the Town of Ferriday.

Ronald Whittington and Sherry Whittington to Jason Lee Taylor and Danielle Beard Taylor, a portion of lot 2 Sycamore Plantation.

William Landry McGivaren and Karlee McGivaren to Phy Dinh Tran and Thi M. Nguyen, lot 11 Riverbend Subdivision.

Christopher Wagley and Shannon T. Wagley to Main Line Inspection, LLC, lot 12 in Block Nos. 8 and 9 Sycamore Plantation.

Ray Cater and Joyce Fay Ashley Cater to Christopher Wagley and Shannon T. Wagley, lot 12 in Block Nos. 8 and 9 Sycamore Plantation.

Mortgages:

Jason Lee Taylor and Danielle Beard Taylor to CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, a portion of lot 2 Sycamore Plantation.

Phy Dinh Tran and Thi M. Nguyen to CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, lot 11 Riverbend Subdivision.