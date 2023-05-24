Crime Reports: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Chaston Armonte Smoot, 33, 102 Cottage Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $347.50.

Arrests — Saturday

Erica Denise Logan, 38, 200 Oakland Drive, Natchez, on charge of motor vehicle: suspended/revoked driver’s license. Bond set at $260.00.

Patrice Olan Johnson, 39, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $748.75 on first count and $798.75 on second count.

Malisha Lashay Johnson, 35, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $400.00.

Willie Earl Washington, 94 Steam Plant Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $500.00.

Arrests — Thursday, May 18

Shavonda Tkian McGee, 28, 21 Village Square Boulevard, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. No bond set.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Two traffic stops on East Franklin Street.

Breaking and entering on North Commerce Street.

Missing person on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Six traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Three traffic stops on Lynda Lee Drive.

Intelligence report on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Caddo Street.

Hit and run on South Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Unoccupied vehicle on Melrose Avenue.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive/McLaurin Elementary School.

Reports — Saturday

Fight in progress on North Union Street.

Intelligence report on Cloverdale Drive.

Theft on Oakland Drive.

Traffic stop on Triumph Lane.

False alarm on Liberty Road.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Lower Woodville Road.

Property damage on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Concord Avenue.

Unwanted subject on Old Washington Road.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Shoplifting on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop at Marathon Gas Station.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Pecan Way.

Accident on State Street.

Dog problem on Lincoln Street.

Traffic stop at McLaurin Elementary School.

Hit and run on U.S. 61 North.

Disturbance on Pecan Way.

Reports — Friday

Simple assault on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on South Pearl Street.

Unwanted subject on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Trespassing on Devereux Drive.

Accident on State Street.

Accident on Main Street.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Cedar Lane.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Anderson Charles Tenner, 40, Coral Avenue, Natchez, on charge of trespass after notice of non-permission. Held without bond.

Arrests — Saturday

Troy Peyton Latham, 26, Quitman Road, Natchez, on charge of aggravated domestic violence. Held without bond.

George Joseph Scott III, 23, Burkhart Street, Natchez, on charges of speeding, driving under the influence, and window tint law. Released on $1,500 bond.

Mysheltha Waydua Truitt, 26, Elm Street, Port Gibson, on charge of no child restraint. Held on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Friday

Kevin Albert Dillion, 49, Longmire Road, Natchez, on charges of driving while license suspended, license plate: no tag, expired tag, etc., and no insurance. Released on $1,500 bond.

Reports — Monday

Trespassing on North Palestine Road.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Theft on Cotrina Circle.

Intelligence report on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on Morgantown Road.

Disturbance on Hazlip Street.

Reports — Saturday

Property damage on Steam Plant Road.

Loose livestock on Cloverhill Road.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Aggravated assault on Cloverhill Road.

False alarm on Eastmoor Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on South Palestine Road.

Reports — Friday

Unwanted subject on Mazique Lane.

Intelligence report on Farr Road.

Intelligence report on Starnes Drive.

Accident on Garden Street.

Lost/stolen tag on State Street.

Theft on Azalea Lane.

Disturbance on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Mimosa Drive.

Stolen vehicle on Powell Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Patrick Deville, 38, 1201 Tom Drive, Apt. D27, Ville Platte, computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with a juvenile. No bond set.

Phillip Webber, 36, 111 Gregory St., Ferriday, simple assault and domestic violence. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

David Southern, 66, 1167 Pecan Acres, domestic abuse battery and child endangerment. No bond set.

Reports — Monday

Fight on Cowan Street.

Reports — Sunday

Criminal trespass on Maxwell Road.

Domestic disturbance on Morris Road.

Automobile accident on Killarney Road.

Animal cruelty on Louisiana 907.

Theft on Bayou Drive.

Automobile theft on Harrell Lane.

Automobile accident on Abraham Road.

Theft on Concordia Park Drive.

Simple battery on Vidalia Drive.

Theft on Townsend Lane.

Reports — Saturday

Business burglary on US 84.

Nuisance animals on Louisiana 65.

Theft on Fisherman Drive.

Vandalism on Louisiana 907.

Disturbance on Doty Road.

Unwanted person at Lakeside Ford.

Disturbance on Pecan Acres Lane.

Possession of stolen property on Townsend Lane.

Unwanted person on Wildsville Road.

Road hazard on Franklin Road.

Juvenile problem on Morris Road.

Reports — Friday

Animal cruelty on Moose Lodge Road.

Disturbance on Smart Lane.

Fight on Cottondale Court.

Nuisance animals on Mack Moore Road.

Traffic stop on Black Bayou Road.

Traffic stop on Louisiana 131.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Disturbance on Stephens Road.

Nuisance animals on Pecan Street.

Theft on Townsend Lane.

Traffic stop on US 84.

Road hazard on Grape Street.

Shots fired on Rutland Oaks.

Shots fired on 5th Street.

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Saturday

Terryl Brown, 27, 617 Fifth St., Ferriday, second-degree murder. No bond set.