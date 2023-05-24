Double the tickets, double the lottery winnings for one lucky Natchez player

Published 12:57 pm Wednesday, May 24, 2023

By Stacy Graning

A Natchez woman doubled her chances and her winnings in a Cash 4 lottery drawing.

The woman, identified only as Barbara S. in the Mississippi Lottery winners page, won $10,000 on two Cash 4 tickets purchased from Fuel Stop in Natchez,

She received her lottery winnings on May 22.

The twice daily Cash 4 drawing game awards up to $5,000 for each ticket, if the Fireball option is selected.

Drawings are held twice daily: midday (purchase tickets by 3 p.m.) and evening (purchase tickets by 10 p.m.).

According to the Mississippi Lottery website, the odds of selecting all numbers in exact order are 1 in 10,000. Players can win up to $5,000 per ticket with the Fireball option by selecting four numbers in exact order; two sets of two like numbers; three like numbers and one different number; four different numbers; and two like numbers and two different numbers.

To learn more about the Mississippi Lottery Cash 4 drawings, go here.

 

