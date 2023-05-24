Lee Edward Green Published 5:51 pm Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Oct. 28, 1943 – May 22, 2023

FROGMORE, LA – Funeral services for Lee Edward Green, 79, of Ferriday, LA will be held Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 2 p.m. from St. James Baptist Church in Frogmore, LA under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Pastor Eddie Schiele will officiate. Visitation will be held Friday from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Green, son of Willie and Louvenia Collins Green was born in Frogmore and died at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria.

Email newsletter signup

He leaves to cherish his memories: his devoted wife, Daisy Bell Leonard Green; his eight children, Nichalle White (Rickey); Nicole Blair, Tracy Newbill, and Carrie Green all of Ferriday; Jerome Thomas (April) of Las Vegas; Lee Thomas (Barbara) of Ft. Leonardwood, MO; James Green of New Orleans and Gregory Blair (Celena) of Natchez; two brothers, Jerry and Ernest Green; brother-in-law, David Leonard; special grandson, Koby Johnson; special great-nephew, Jimterrius Leonard all of Ferriday. Also, twenty-six grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceding “Lee Ed” in death are his parents; nine siblings, Alex, Wess, Jessie, Allen Green; Catherine Carter, Mary Clark, Willie Mae Leonard, Essie Alexander, and Ruby Lee Wesley.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com