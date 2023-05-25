Two Vidalia women arrested for mistreatment of elderly relative found with bed sores, maggots Published 4:54 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

VIDALIA, La. — Two Vidalia women are facing cruelty charges after an elderly woman in their care was found with infected bed sores covered in what appeared to be maggots.

The two women arrested Thursday are April Lowery, 42, and Becky Lowery, 65. Both are charged with cruelty to an infirm person, exploitation of a person with infirmities and negligent injuring.

Police first responded Thursday, May 18, to a home at 1211 Plum St. in regard to a medical emergency, where they encountered a 73-year-old woman lying in a bed in the living room of the house nude and covered in feces, authorities said.

“The residence smelled of a foul, pungent odor and it was unclean and extremely cluttered,” Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill said in a news release. “The older female was not verbal and could only moan as if she was in pain. An assessment of the elderly female found numerous sores on her body that were completely covered in what appeared to be maggots.”

She was transported to Trinity Medical Center in Ferriday, where she was treated and then transferred to Riverbridge Hospital for further treatment of her infected wounds.

Further investigation later determined that Becky and April Lowery were responsible for the care of the elderly female, both of whom were living in the same residence at 1211 Plum Street. Arrest warrants were prepared by Seventh Judicial District Judge John Reeves, at which time officers were able to arrest both suspects without incident.

“My department and (I) care deeply for our senior citizens,” Merrill said. “To see this happen in our community to one of our own truly hurts our hearts, and it will never be tolerated in our community so long as I am your Chief of Police!”