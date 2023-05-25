Bobbie Jean Banks Published 5:18 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

June 4, 1957 – May 19, 2023

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Bobbie Jean Banks, 65, of Ferriday, LA will be held Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 11 a.m. from Mercy Seat Baptist Church in Ferriday. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 5 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Ferriday Cemetery under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday, LA.

Miss Banks, daughter of Atkin Banks and Lula Mae Mason was born in Fayette, MS, and died at her residence in Ferriday.

She is survived by one daughter, Gloria Faye Banks; four brothers, Percy Banks, and Derrick Mason all of Ferriday; Patrick Banks of South Dakota and Johnnie Banks of New Orleans, LA; four sisters, Linda Ann Johnson, Mildred Keys, Amelia Banks and Jennifer Banks all of Ferriday; three grandchildren, Katina Banks, Willie Reynolds, and Montrell Reynolds all of Ferriday; five great-grandchildren; two aunts and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She is preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Ida Mae Banks Smith and Betty Banks Harbor.

