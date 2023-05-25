Ceceilia Miranda Holmes-Brown Published 5:37 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

June 17, 1982 – May 18, 2023

Funeral services for Ceceilia Miranda Holmes Brown, 40, of Natchez, who passed away on May 18, 2023, in Jackson, MS; will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Kingdom Hall Fayette at 1 p.m. under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Tennerville Cemetery.

Visitation services will be held on Friday, May 26, 2023, from 7 until 9 p.m. at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez, MS, and on Saturday, May 27, 2023, from 12 p.m. until service time at the Kingdom Hall.

Ceceilia Miranda Holmes, daughter of Clyde Mitchell Holmes and Patricia Anne White Holmes, was born June 17, 1982, in Natchez, Mississippi. Miranda was a proud graduate of Jefferson County High School Class of 2000. She obtained her associate degree from Copiah Lincoln Community College in Natchez, Mississippi as a Respiratory Therapist. She was employed at the University of Mississippi Medical Center until 2008. Miranda was a devoted member of the Forest Hill Congregation in Jackson, Mississippi.

Miranda was preceded in death by her uncle, Carl Day; grandmother, Janora White; grandfather, Allen White Sr. and aunts, Verean McGhee and Allean White.

She leaves to cherish her memories her two children, Michaela and Malik Brown; her parents, Clyde Mitchell Holmes and Patricia Anne White Holmes; grandmother, Beatrice Day Holmes; one sister, Calicia (Jamey Jenkins) Holmes; one niece, Jenya Hobbs; two nephews, Jeffery Hobbs Jr., and Jecoby Johnson; one paternal aunt, Gretchen (David) Buckles and two kids; three paternal uncles, Cyrus (Pat) Day and two children, David (Nia) Day and two children, Derrick Holmes and one child; two maternal aunts, Shirley (Joe) Kaho, and two children; Bonnie (Willie) Dunn and two children; two maternal uncles, Allen (Maxine) White Jr. and eight children, Andrew (Darlene) White, and four children. A host of great aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends. And her children’s father Terrance Brown.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.