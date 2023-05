Charlie Myrle Waters Published 5:35 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

June 8, 1948 – May 22, 2023

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Charlie Myrle Waters, 74, of Tensas Parish, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday, LA on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 2 p.m. with Kenneth Waters, Jr. officiating. Graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Star City, AR on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 2 p.m. with Bro. Lewis Hinkle officiating, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.