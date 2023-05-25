Cordell Cornelius Harris

Published 5:39 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

By Natchez Obituaries

Oct. 23, 1978 – May 23, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Cordell Cornelius Harris, 44, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Natchez, will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at New Beginnings Baptist Church with Pastor Roderick Lewis officiating.

Burial will follow on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Cypress Gardens Cemetery in Yazoo City, MS under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 26, 2023, from 3:30 until 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service at the church. Masks are required at both events.

