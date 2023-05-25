Dorothy Nell Swaggart Published 5:38 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

March 18, 1935 – May 23. 2023

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Dorothy “Dot” Nell Swaggart, 88, of Ferriday, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home Chapel in Ferriday, LA at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2023, with Bro. Ken Ensminger officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Cemetery in Natchez, MS under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Dorothy Nell Swaggart was born on Monday, March 18, 1935, in Jena, LA. and passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Ferriday, LA. She was a resident of Ferriday, LA, and a member of Evangel Temple Assembly of God. Dot, or as her family knew her, Aunt Dot, loved her very large family with everything she had. With an abundance of nieces and nephews, she had so much love to give. Along with her family, Dot also loved working in her garden, browsing flea markets, and going out to eat.

She was preceded in death by her husband, W.L “Son” Swaggart; mother, Launa Scruggs; father, Jack Jackson; brother, David Scruggs; brother, Mike Cotton; brother, Jackie Jackson; brother, Wayne Jackson; sister, Ernie Martin; sister Emma Gray; sister, Sharon Jackson and sister, Joyce McClain.

Those left to cherish her memory are her five sisters, Barbara Starr (Clifton), Jean Duncan, Sybil Slatter, Lois Boothe, and Opal Paul; two brothers, Jack Dennis Jackson, and Butch Jackson; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would also like to give a special thanks to Enhabit Hospice for all the care they provided for Mrs. Dot.

Those honoring Dot as Pallbearers will be Jackie Martin, Cory Martin, Jody Starr, Shawn Parker, Matt Parker, and David Ray Scruggs.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Clif Starr, Spencer Dean, Steve Dean, Clayton Dean, Hunter Martin, Greg Ferguson, and Randy Ferguson.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Saturday, May 27 from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.