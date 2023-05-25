Elizabeth Ann Whittington Zettler

Published 5:22 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

By Natchez Obituaries

Elizabeth Zettler

Nov. 20, 1941 – May 18, 2023

WILLISTON – Elizabeth Ann Whittington “Pan” Zettler passed away on May 18, 2023, at the age of 81, in Stevenson, Washington. Pan died peacefully early in the morning doing what she loved best, visiting family in her camper and sitting with her husband Peter and their Jack Russel, Max.
Pan was born on Nov. 20, 1941, in Natchez, Mississippi, to Homer Whittington and Elizabeth Whittington. She is survived by her husband, Peter Zettler; her daughters, Edythe and Alexandria (Chris Harkness) Zettler; her son, Auguste Zettler; her grandchildren, Michael (Jennifer Balchunas) and Elizabeth (Arne Martens) Crumpton; Tessa (Ilyn Nathaniel) and Anna Paulsen; Otto., Issac., Edythe, and Alexi Zettler; her sisters, Rena Jean Schmieg and Leonora (Mike) Boyd; and brother, Homer A. (Marjorie) Whittington Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Elizabeth; her daughter, Leonora Zettler; her brother-in-law, Robert Schmieg, Sr; and her son-in-law, Scott Crumpton.
She will be missed by all who knew her and had the fortune to experience her lovely generous spirit, extraordinary mind, and deep warm hugs.

A memorial service will be held at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Gainesville, FL, on Nov. 20, 2023, at 2 pm.

Email newsletter signup

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org.

More Obituaries

Cordell Cornelius Harris

Roger Thomas

Dorothy Nell Swaggart

Ceceilia Miranda Holmes-Brown

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    How concerned are you about the number of guest houses, B&Bs and short-term rentals are operating in Natchez's historic district?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections