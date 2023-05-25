Elizabeth Ann Whittington Zettler Published 5:22 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

Nov. 20, 1941 – May 18, 2023

WILLISTON – Elizabeth Ann Whittington “Pan” Zettler passed away on May 18, 2023, at the age of 81, in Stevenson, Washington. Pan died peacefully early in the morning doing what she loved best, visiting family in her camper and sitting with her husband Peter and their Jack Russel, Max.

Pan was born on Nov. 20, 1941, in Natchez, Mississippi, to Homer Whittington and Elizabeth Whittington. She is survived by her husband, Peter Zettler; her daughters, Edythe and Alexandria (Chris Harkness) Zettler; her son, Auguste Zettler; her grandchildren, Michael (Jennifer Balchunas) and Elizabeth (Arne Martens) Crumpton; Tessa (Ilyn Nathaniel) and Anna Paulsen; Otto., Issac., Edythe, and Alexi Zettler; her sisters, Rena Jean Schmieg and Leonora (Mike) Boyd; and brother, Homer A. (Marjorie) Whittington Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Elizabeth; her daughter, Leonora Zettler; her brother-in-law, Robert Schmieg, Sr; and her son-in-law, Scott Crumpton.

She will be missed by all who knew her and had the fortune to experience her lovely generous spirit, extraordinary mind, and deep warm hugs.

A memorial service will be held at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Gainesville, FL, on Nov. 20, 2023, at 2 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org.