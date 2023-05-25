LaMontral S. Green Published 5:19 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

Sept. 2, 1980 – May 20, 2023

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for LaMontral S. Green, 42, of Ferriday, LA will be held Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 11 a.m. from Concordia Funeral Home, 609 Alabama Ave., Ferriday. Burial will follow at Ferriday Cemetery under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Saturday morning from 9 a.m. until service time.

Mr. Green, son of Patricia Green and Zachary Sandidge, was born in Gary, IN, and died at Trinity Medical in Ferriday.

He is survived by his mother; his children, Montrieze Sandidge, ZaNiya Curry, Martayla Hawkins, Mia Sandidge, Brooklyn Sandidge, Madison Sandidge, Paje Sandidge, and Travontae Pryor; two sisters, Shercoma and Sherketha Green; maternal grandfather, Jerry Green all of Ferriday. Also, his aunts and uncles, Flora Green of Alexandria, LA; Joyce Leonard, Luvenia Waters, Nathaniel Duncan, Jerry Lewis (Debbie) all of Ferriday; Mary Ann Hawkins of Corpus Cove, TX; Jerome Wilson of Clayton, LA; Walter Green and Fredrick Green both of Seattle, WA; Jerry Green of Gary, IN; three grandchildren, Kemyra Bowman, Princeton Brooks, and Payson Brooks.

Preceding him in death are his father; maternal grandmother, Betty Green, and one aunt, Diane Thomas

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com