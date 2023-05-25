LANDSLIDE: Curtis Moroney wins city’s Ward 6 alderman seat Published 7:31 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

NATCHEZ — It wasn’t even close. Curtis Moroney garnered approximately 86 percent of the votes cast in Thursday’s special city election.

Moroney of 208 Winchester faced Chris Jackson of 408 Walnut St. in the election to fill the seat left vacant by the unexpected death of Dan Dillard.

Long-time Ward 6 alderman Dillard died March 29. Because he had more than a year left on his term in office, the city was required to hold a special election to replace him.

Of the approximately 1,200 registered voters in Ward 6, 331 cast ballots Thursday. That number includes 29 affidavit votes and 15 absentee ballots.

Jackson received 39 regular votes in Thursday’s election and two absentee ballots. Moroney earned 13 absentee votes.

After the votes were counted Thursday night, Moroney said he was grateful and appreciative of all voters who came out to the polls.

“I will be happy to be able to sleep tonight without worrying about people I need to call or text or email,” Moroney said. “I am pleased at the turnout given it was a two-person special election. I congratulated Chris on the fact that the two of us worked hard enough to get what is a pretty significant turnout. I would like for there to have been more voters, but this turnout wasn’t bad for a special election.”

Moroney said he knows he has much to learn and asks for patience during his learning curve.

“I am looking forward to getting involved and learning the ropes. I know I have a lot to learn, and we have a lot to do. I will be leaning on other aldermen to teach me something and hopefully I will be able to contribute something to the whole equation very soon. I plan to hit the ground running and get caught up on current issues,” he said.

Moroney thanked those who voted for him.

“I am very proud of all the folks who came out and voted for me. I am very thankful for all the friends and connections I have here in Natchez, and am thankful people noticed the things I’ve done over the years that earned me this seat,” he said.