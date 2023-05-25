Laverne Scott Cupstid Published 5:33 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

May 25, 1943 – May 23, 2023

Graveside services for Laverne Scott Cupstid, 79, of Vidalia, who died early Tuesday morning May 23, 2023, at her residence will be 2 p.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Greenlawn Cemetery with Brother Brian Monehan officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Cupstid was born May 25, 1943, in Meadville, MS the daughter of Jeff and Fay Scott. She was affectionately called “Vernie” by loved ones and close friends. She was a 50-plus-year member of McNeely Road Church of God and loved the Lord. She was a very devoted and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother, and cared deeply for her family and friends. Although she was admittedly a “homebody” she quickly adapted to traveling with her husband on several cross-country trips in their motor home after his retirement.

Mrs. Cupstid was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers and their wives, Jerry and Ruth Scott of Meridian, MS; Glen and Virgie Scott of Meadville, MS, and a loving sister-in-law, Mollie Cupstid Swanson and her husband, Arthur Swanson of Ferriday, LA.

Survivors include her husband, Edward “Ed” Cupstid; her two sons, Keith and Kurt Dillon of Natchez; brother, Ronnie Scott of McCall Creek, MS; granddaughter, Kaitlan Dillon Hamilton of Calhoun, LA; niece Patty Scott of Meadville, MS; stepson, Mark Cupstid of Vidalia; stepdaughter, Leigh Ann Cupstid Remple of Murfreesboro, TN; step-granddaughter, Courteney Wilburn of Murfreesboro, TN, and two great-grandchildren, Theo and Stevie of Murfreesboro, TN.

She will be greatly missed and her memory will be cherished by those she leaves behind who knew and loved her.

The family would like to give special thanks to her angels, Erica Lofton and Kody Greene who provided her with personal and medical care through Enhabit Hospice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.