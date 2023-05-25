Marjorie Blanton Martin Published 5:34 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

June 24, 1949 – May 18, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Marjorie Blanton Martin, 74, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Vicksburg will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023, from 12 p.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Marjorie was born June 24, 1949, in Natchez, the daughter of Thelma Allen Blanton and Eugene Blanton, Sr. She enjoyed sewing clothes and shopping.

She is preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Eugene Blanton, Jr., Cornelius Blanton, Paul Blanton, Earl Blanton, and two sisters, Martha Sue Blanton, and Delores Blanton.

Marjorie leaves to cherish her memories: husband, Nathaniel Martin, Sr.; son, Nathaniel Blanton, Jr. (Natasha); daughters, Cyrita Nelson (Stanley) and Pamela Woods (Sontois); brothers, Robert Blanton and Roy Blanton (Geneva); grandchildren, other relatives, and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com