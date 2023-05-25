Natchez earns AA rating for Bioeconomy Development Opportunity Zone Published 11:10 am Thursday, May 25, 2023

NATCHEZ — Natchez Inc. and Ecostrat are pleased to announce the issuance of a new Bioeconomy Development Opportunity (BDO) Zone designation for woody biomass.

The Natchez BDO Zone is rated ‘AA’, or very low risk, based on numerous positive indicators such as a strong surplus of available biomass, a large number of potential anchor suppliers, and a healthy forestry labor market.

Approximately 4.1 million bone dry tons per year of woody biomass is generated in the Natchez BDO Zone, defined by a 100-mile radius of Natchez.

Natchez’s Rating for Forest Residues, Pulpwood & Sawmill Residuals is the second ever ‘AA’ rating issued in North America. The ‘AA’ Rating issue indicates that Natchez merits strong consideration as a location for new bio-based project development that requires stable, long-term supplies of woody biomass.

“Natchez, Inc. is excited for Adams County’s official certification as a ‘AA’ rated BDO Zone, which opens up new possibilities for the development of woody biomass projects. Our region is privileged to be situated in close proximity to abundant natural resources and a strong transportation system. We are eager to see this designation act as a catalyst for economic growth and prosperity in our community whilst providing us with a competitive edge in the forestry products market.” states Chandler Russ, executive director of Natchez Inc.

“It gives us great pleasure to announce that Natchez has earned a ‘AA’ BDO Zone Rating, a distinction that has been awarded to only a select few in North America,” said Jordan Solomon, Chairman of the BDO Zone Initiative. “This significant achievement is a result of Natchez undergoing rigorous and extensive due diligence, utilizing standardized, transparent, and validated risk indicators based on the BSCR Standards for biobased investment. We commend Natchez for their commitment and effort in promoting the growth of a greener, more prosperous economy that benefits future generations.”

To see the full BDO Zone Rating for Natchez please click here, or visit www.bdozone.org.