Robert Lee Pollard

July 13, 1951 – May 20, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Robert Lee “Red” Pollard, 71, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Covington, LA, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Daughters of Zion Baptist Church with Pastor Larnell Ford officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 26, 2023, from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, May 26, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Robert was born on July 13, 1951, in Natchez, the son of Anna Lee Reed Pollard and Henry Pollard. He was a graduate of North Natchez High School and was a retired carpenter. Robert enjoyed fishing, hunting, cutting grass, dancing, and spending time with family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jesse Pollard.

Robert leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Gloria Conner Pollard; two daughters: Quantetina Conner and Roberta London (Timothy); brothers, Henry Pollard, Harry Pollard, Thomas Pollard, and Michael Pollard; sisters, Annie Clark, Betty Wilson, and Martha Gooden, other relatives, and friends.

