Roger Thomas

Published 5:38 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

By Natchez Obituaries

Nov. 29, 1954 – May 13, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Roger Thomas, 68, of Natchez, MS who died May 13, 2023, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel with Pastor Kenneth Stanton, officiating.

Burial will follow at St. Mark #2 Baptist Church Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be on Friday from 5 until 7 p.m. at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

