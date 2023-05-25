Shirley R. Hall Campbell Rushing Published 5:33 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

Oct. 14, 1938 – May 23, 2023

NATCHEZ – Services for Shirley R. Hall Campbell Rushing will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Community Chapel Church of God Natchez, MS, with Bro. Bo Swilley, Bro. Eddie Fuller, and Bro. Kevin Campbell officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m. Friday, May 26, and Saturday 10 a.m. until service time at Community Chapel Church of God.

Mrs. Shirley was born Oct. 14, 1938, in Drew, MS. The daughter of William Hubert Hall and LouElla Dearman Hall.

She was a member of the Community Chapel Church of God.

She enjoyed tending to her flowers, feeding the hummingbirds, and spending time with family and friends.

Mrs. Shirley was preceded in death by her husbands, Lofton “Doc” Campbell and Luther (Sonny) Rushing; her parents, William H. Hall and LouElla Hall, and her siblings.

Mrs. Shirley worked in the restaurant and tourism field until she retired. She was also a volunteer at Community Hospital where she received the award for Volunteer of the Quarter and Volunteer of the Year.

Survivors include her children, Lofton Campbell, Jr. and Betty Sue Taylor (Jimmy); grandchildren, Andy Taylor (Michelle) and Kayla Taylor Daniels; great-grandchildren, Hunter Taylor, Fisher Taylor, and Madison Harris.

Pallbearers will be Andy Taylor, Hunter Taylor, Fisher Taylor, Ray Newton, Eric Adams, Darrell Campbell, Joe Anderson, Charlie “Duck” Campbell.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.