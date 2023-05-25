Voting under way in Ward 6 to choose new alderman Published 10:41 am Thursday, May 25, 2023

NATCHEZ — Natchez voters who live in the city’s Ward 6 are asked to go to the polls today to choose a new alderman.

The special election is necessary to fill the seat of 14-year alderman Dan Dillard, who died unexpectedly on March 29. A special election is necessary because Dillard had more than a year left on his term.

Two candidates, Curtis Moroney, 60, of 208 Winchester Road, and Chris Jackson, 52, of 408 Walnut St., are vying for the position.

By approximately 10 a.m. today, 70 people had cast ballots at the Duncan Park precinct, the only voting precinct in the special election. Ward 6 contains approximately 1,200 registered voters.

Polls close at 7 p.m.