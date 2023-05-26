Crime Reports: Friday, May 26, 2023 Published 12:00 am Friday, May 26, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Lawanda Rena Green, 44, 111 Marie Lee, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Bond set at $750.00.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Assisting motorist on Orange Avenue.

Traffic stop on Roth Hill Road.

Intelligence report on Watts Avenue.

Accident on John A. Quitman Boulevard.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Juvenile problem on Watts Avenue.

Intelligence report on U.S. 61 North.

Hit and run on South Concord Avenue.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Hit and run on Dumas Drive.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Traffic stop on North Rankin Street.

Reports — Monday

Theft on Hunt Circle.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Abandoned vehicle at Cathedral School.

Suicide/attempted suicide on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Unwanted subject on Gaile Avenue.

Hit and run on East Franklin Street.

Theft on Fatherland Road.

Warrant/affidavit on Devereux Drive.

Threats on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Cynthia Denise Jones, 45, Harry King Circle, Natchez, on charge of no seat belt. Released on $46.00 bond.

Natasha Robinson, 33, Martin Luther King Jr. Road, Natchez, on charge of aggravated domestic violence. Held without bond.

Arrests — Monday

Jerry Dell Nelson, 62, Cloverdale Road, Natchez, on charge of no insurance. Held on $600.00 bond.

Anderson Charles Tenner, 40, Coral Avenue, Natchez, on charge of trespass after notice of non-permission. Released without bond.

Reports — Tuesday

Intelligence report on Cortina Court.

Trespassing on Deerfield Road.

Intelligence report on Lower Woodville Road.

Theft on Fredrick Road.

Disturbance on Lotus Drive.

Identity theft on Marquette Avenue.

Civil matter on State Street.

Intelligence report on Creek Bend Road.

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Property damage on Magnolia Avenue.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Reports — Monday

Theft on Fredrick Road.

Traffic stop on Lewis Drive.

Civil matter on Steam Plant Road.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Warrant/affidavit on West Vidal Street.

Civil matter on Pheasant Road.

Accident on State Street.

911 Hangup on Cloverdale Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Auburn Avenue.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Assisting motorist on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Cloverdale Road.

Intelligence report on Wisteria Lane.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Dog problem on Sandpiper Road.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Robert Stroud, 29, 112 Clerk Drive, Vidalia, indecent behavior with juveniles and failure to notify as a sex offender. No bond set.

Chad Michel, 36, 1618 Camella St., Vidalia, theft of a motor vehicle and theft. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Alarms on Margaret Circle.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Traffic stop on Bayou Drive.

Disturbance on Lincoln Avenue.

Welfare check on Moose Lodge Road.

Traffic stop on Montgomery Street.

Unwanted person on Ron Road.

Traffic stop on Moose Lodge Road.

Attempted break in on US 84.

Fight on Ron Road.

Traffic stop on Bob Rife Road.

Simple battery on Doty Road.

Assault on EE Wallace Boulevard.

Unwanted person on Sycamore Street.

Traffic stop on US 84.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Leroy Myles Jr., 25, 264 Springfield Road, Natchez, felony warrant. No bond set.

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Angela Bagbey, 40, 131 Lynwood Drive, Vidalia, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, simple burglary, theft of a firearm and theft. No bond set.

Hunter Rachel, 25, 143 Horton Road, Ferriday, possession of a stolen firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, probation hold and illegal possession of stolen things.