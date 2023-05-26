Pets of the Week: Meet William, Patty, Macadamia and Quartz Published 2:57 pm Friday, May 26, 2023

1 of 4

William, a 1-year-old neutered male Heeler/Black Mouth Cur mix that weighs about 50 pounds and is heartworm negative. He has been at the Hoofbeat and Pawprints Rescue shelter for almost his entire life. He is handsome, friendly, he gets along with everyone and he loves to spend time on play dates with other large dogs. William is a nearly perfect pup but somehow he has been overlooked for adoption so far. He is coping with shelter life well but William would love a chance at a family of his own and he would make a wonderful family pet. Please call or text HPR at 601-303-0672 to schedule an appointment to meet William.

This beautiful young dog with the speckled face is Patty. Such a sweet dog, Patty loves playing with her besties in the Concordia PAWS dog lot. She is 2 years old, mixed breed, spayed, heartworm negative, fully vetted and adoption ready. Patty is raring to go and start a new adventure with a loving family or individual. The Concordia PAWS shelter has play lots for a meet and greet. A fenced yard is required to keep her safe. Visiting hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily at 1212 First St., Ferriday.

Meet Macadamia. He is a Terrier mix who is around 7 months old. The city’s animal control officer brought in Macadamia to the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society on Valentine’s Day. He is very lovable and gets along with other dogs. Macadamia is very patiently waiting for a foster family or a furever home. Come and visit Macadamia and some of his other friends.

Finally, meet Quartz. Animal Control brought him in to the Humane Society shelter on May 9. Quartz is around 8 to 10 weeks old and has been neutered. This sweet boy is very lovable and a great talker. Quartz is ready to set his paws into a new furever home. Please come and visit Quartz and some of his friends. The Natchez-Adams County Humane Society, 475 Liberty Road, offers visitation Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 601-442-4001.