Chester Willis, III

Published 11:48 am Saturday, May 27, 2023

Dec. 31, 1950 – May 25, 2023

Services for Chester “Newt” Willis, III, 72, of Natchez and Lake St. John who died Thursday, May 25, 2023, at his residence on Lake St. John will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Laird Funeral Home and 12 p.m. until the time of service Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Laird Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.