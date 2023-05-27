Cothern named assistant coach at MSA All-Star game Published 9:15 am Saturday, May 27, 2023

NATCHEZ — Natchez High School head baseball coach Dan Smith will have two assistant coaches helping him next month at the Magnolia Sports Association’ inaugural Grand Slam MSA All-Star Games.

In addition to Favian Moore, who Smith said is the junior varsity as well as summer team coach, Bulldogs assistant coach Charles Cothern Jr. will also be on Smith’s coaching staff when the Grand Slam MSA All-Star Baseball Game takes place on Friday, June 16 at East Central Community College in Decatur at approximately 3 p.m.

“When I found out, it’s an honor. It’s exciting to be coaching the top kids from around the state. Got to give credit to coach Dan,” Cothern said. “We battled some uphill battles with the kids. We don’t have kids who just play baseball. We don’t have the luxury of having them all season. They play two or three different sports.”

Cothern said he found out he was going to be on coach Smith’s staff about a week or two ago.

“I was overwhelmed. I’m excited to be coaching in the All-Star Game. When I found out, I was like ‘What?’,” Cothern said.

Cothern will also be on a coaching staff that will be leading two members of Natchez High’s baseball team at the Grand Slam MSA All-Star Baseball Game — senior-to-be Jaylin Davis and sophomore-to-be Martavis Woods

“It’s going to be fun. Gives Natchez High and the Natchez-Adams School District some credit. It’s going to be a great thing for the district, not only baseball,” Cothern said. “It’ll help in recruiting. I’m proud for the kids and their parents and the Natchez-Adams School District in general.”

Earlier in week, Smith said that Moore will be an assistant coach for both the softball and baseball games. The Grand Slam All-Star MSA All-Star Softball Game begins that Saturday at 1 p.m. Christian Reynolds, a trainer on the Bulldogs’ staff, will have that same duty during both games.