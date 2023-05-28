Hedrick awards scholarship to college-bound teen Published 11:35 am Sunday, May 28, 2023

Submitted Article

VIDALIA, La. – Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick announced that Tucker Phillips of Concordia Parish has been named the recipient of an academic scholarship from the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Scholarship Program for the 2022-2023 school year.

Tucker resides in Vidalia and plans to attend Louisiana Tech and pursue English Literature as a field of study. His parents are Laci Darcey and Nick Cognevich.

The Sheriff’s Scholarship is made possible by the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Honorary Membership Program (LSHMP). Louisiana Sheriffs provides scholarships to graduating high school students from each parish where the Sheriff is an affiliate of the Program.

Qualities such as academic achievement, leadership, and character are considered in making selections of sheriffs’ scholarship recipients. The only limitations are that applicants be permanent residents of Louisiana; scholarships be utilized in higher education within the State; and students be enrolled as full-time, undergraduate students. Scholarships will be awarded in sixty-four parishes throughout the state.

“Academic award by the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Scholarship Program to Louisiana Students demonstrate what the LSHMP is all about,” Hedrick said. “This is one of the finest accomplishments. It invests in Louisiana’s future and gives something back to our community. This would not have been possible without the kind and generous support of Concordia Parish’s Honorary Members.”