Hickox-Daly Published 11:28 am Sunday, May 28, 2023

Dr. and Mrs. Edward F. Daly, III would like to announce the engagement of their son, Henry Wells, to Miss Catherine Michelle Hickox, daughter of Scott and Margaret Hickox of Irving, Texas.

Catherine is a graduate of the University of Texas, Austin, with a BS in Advertising.

She is the Head of Content Marketing at Space and Time.

Catherine is the granddaughter of Joe and Tina Guingona of Manila, Philippines, Charles and Kaye Hickox of Irving, and the late Herman and Gina Jane Grey.

Henry is a graduate of Lehigh University with a BS in computer engineering and of Georgia Tech with a master’s in Computer Science.

He is the Director of Architecture at Space and Time.

Henry is the grandson of Wayne and Mercedes Wells of Mandeville, Louisiana, Astrid Gerry Daly of Natchez, and the late Edward F. Daly, Jr.

The wedding will be held on June 23, 2023, in Golden, Colorado.

Following a honeymoon to France and Italy, the couple will be at home in Arvada, Colorado.