Mary Elizabeth Whitehead

Visitation for Mary Elizabeth “Mary Beth” Whitehead, 86, of Ferriday, LA will be held on Thursday, June 1 from 12 pm-1:15pm at Youngs Funeral Home, Ferriday with graveside at 2:00 pm at Natchez City Cemetery with Rev. Clyde Ray Webber officiating under the direction Youngs Funeral Home.

Mary Beth was born March 10, 1937, in Little Rock Arkansas, the daughter of Ruth and Robert Crawford. She entered into rest on May 27, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents; and son Wesley Prichard Preis.

Mary Beth was a graduate of Shades Valley Highschool in Birmingham, Ala. She attended Auburn University. She worked as a nurse in the home health industry.

She was a member of Bruin-Vidal DAR, Ferriday Garden Club and attended the First Presbyterian Church and Sevier Memorial United Methodist Church. She was a highly accomplished pianist playing for many local churches in Tensas and Concordia Parish all of her life. Her love of music was her gift and passion! Mary Beth was also known for her love of gardening making the best Salsa and Dill and Bread & Butter Pickles! Mary Beth took an early flight home (Glory) and the rest of us have our ticket but we have not received our boarding call.

She is survived by her husband, Herbert Whitehead; son Louis William Preis of Helena, Mt, daughter, Catherine Preis Davis (Cary) of Dallas, TX; son Scott Kullman Preis (Laurie) of Augusta, GA. She is survived by her grandchildren, Bolton Warren (Meredith), Garrett Warren (Nicole), Brandon Preis (Danielle), Phillip Wesley Preis, Richard Louis Preis and five great grandchildren and her beloved dog Dolly.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to caregivers Tonya Phelps and Karen Molnar for their precious love and care, providing such comfort and joy to Marybeth in her home on Lake St. John that she loved so much.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.