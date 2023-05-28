NHS grad wins Bright-Star Agnes Thompson Scholarship Published 11:37 am Sunday, May 28, 2023

The United Global Research Center awarded the$1,500 Bright-Star Agnes Thompson Scholarship to Mr. Ashton Williams, a 2023 graduate of Natchez High School.

Williams will be continuing his education in the fall, pursuing a degree in engineering. Williams was deemed the Natchez High School class of 2023 Bright Star-Agnes Thompson Scholarship awardee after a panel of judges selected his essay as the winner. Annabelle Varner-White, volunteer liaison of the Bright Star-Agnes Scholarship (Global Path) initiative presented Williams with the scholarship on behalf of the United Global Research Center’s President, Princess Karen Chatman.

“The Bright Star-Agnes Thompson, Scholarship will be used in part to assist me obtain my dream of becoming an Engineer. It also empowers others from my neighborhood to know they too can get assistance in the pursuit of their dreams,” Williams said.

Chatman said the initiative is committed to supporting education. “What is exceptional about the Bright Star Scholarship is that the scholarship is open to all students regardless of their academic standing if the student who is applying meets all the other requirements of the scholarship and is eligible to graduate in the current class. The Bright Star-Agnes Thompson scholarship was created to give graduating seniors an incentive to move forward with their career choice, such as pursuing a college degree, or starting a new business to name a few.”.

The United Global Research Center is committed to continuing its relationship with The Natchez-Adams School District Superintendent Fred Butcher and Natchez High School Principal Eric Jackson and staff to pursue innovative and tangible ways to encourage academic and personal success in each student.

For more information on the Bright Star-Agnes Thompson Scholarship Fund, please contact the Guidance Counselors at Natchez High School or visit www.theunitedglobalresearchcenter.org.