Robert J. Hoggatt Sr. Published 9:32 pm Sunday, May 28, 2023

Oct. 31, 1941 – May 25, 2023

Graveside services for Robert J. Hoggatt, Sr., 81, of Natchez, who passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023, will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Natchez National Cemetery with the Rev. Joseph Xavier Vethananickam officiating. Burial to follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Hoggatt was born October 31, 1941 in Natchez, MS, the son of Ernest and Isabelle Hoggatt. He was owner and operator of Sam’s Bait Stand and Chevron Station for 30 years.

Mr. Hoggatt was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Carolyn Bianca Hoggatt; his parents; his brothers, Ernest “Bubba” Hoggatt Sr., William “Billy” Hoggatt, Sr.; his sisters, Isabelle Simmons and Ann Savoy and their spouses.

He is survived by his son Robert Hoggatt, Jr. (Michelle) and daughter Mary Ann Whittington (Kevin), grandchildren Virginia and Bailee Hoggatt and Jack Whittington, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, or a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.