Firefighters battling housefire on Saragossa Road

Published 7:39 pm Monday, May 29, 2023

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

NATCHEZ — Natchez firefighters are at the scene of a house fire that destroyed a home at 29 Saragossa Road off of Lower Woodville Road in Natchez.

No one was home, authorities said.

The blaze has been ongoing since before 6:40 p.m.

Submitted photos of the scene show the roof of the structure collapsed and the inside completely gutted with red-hot flames still burning inside the home building.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

Below are submitted videos of firefighters battling flames at 29 Saragossa Road in Natchez on Memorial Day Monday.

