Gail Dean Horton Published 12:30 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023

A private family graveside service for Gail Dean Horton, 85 of Ferriday, LA will be held at Centuries Memorial Park Chapel at Shreveport on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 11 am. with Rev. Clyde Ray Webber officiating. Interment will follow at Centuries Memorial Park, Shreveport, LA, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home, Ferriday, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Gail was born on Thursday, May 12, 1938, in Ville Platte, LA. and she passed away Monday, May 29, 2023, at home with her family by her side.

Email newsletter signup

Gail was a lifelong resident of Ferriday. She was a member of First Baptist Church. Gail was Drum Major of the Ferriday High School Band. She was a member of Panola Woods Country Club. She loved to play golf, tennis, and playing cards on Ladies’ Day. She married her high school sweetheart, Don Horton. Gail was an avid reader and could finish the New York Times Crossword puzzle in record time. Gail loved LSU football and bled purple and gold. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was the best GG in the world!

She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Ray “Don” Horton, father Herschel Dean, mother Ada Dean Williams and her husband, Dr. Chester Williams, and sister and brother-in-law, Penny and Donnie Daye.

Gail is survived by her children and their families, son Donald Ray “Dee” Horton Jr. of Natchez, MS and his two daughters, Rylie and Taylor Horton; daughter Jill Horton Burks and husband Shawn of Baton Rouge, LA and their children, Caroline Burks Ortego and husband Town, Spencer Burks and wife Logan and great grandchildren Georgia Louise Burks and Dean McCabe Burks and; son, Herschel Jesse Horton and wife Kendell of Ferriday, LA and their two sons, Cameron Horton and Colby Horton; and daughter, Kim Horton Poole and husband Jeff of McKinney, TX and their three sons, Payton Poole and wife Courtney, Justin Poole and Jess Poole.

Those honoring Gail as pallbearers will be her grandsons.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Sandra Williams, Twana Sewell and Erica Fells, Dr Huey Moak, Emily and Dan Merrill, Intensive Home Health, and Enhabit Hospice for their help and care of Mrs. Horton.

The family request, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or ALS Association, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022.

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.youngsfh.com.