Laura E. McGaughey Published 12:27 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Sept. 13, 1932 – May 27, 2023

Services for Laura E. McGaughey “Aunt Tiny,” 90, of Natchez, who passed away Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Brandon, will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Laird Funeral Home.

Ms. McGaughey was born September 13, 1932, in Natchez, MS, the daughter of John H. McGaughey and Pearl Anna Netherland McGaughey.

She was born and raised in Natchez. She moved to New Orleans, LA, where she was a Bellsouth operator until she retired. She moved back to Natchez, where she resided in the family home she grew up in. Aunt Tiny was an amazing aunt to all of her nieces and nephews and will be fondly remembered by them all.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John & Pearl McGaughey, and 3 brothers, John McGaughey, Earl McGaughey, and Theodore “Teddy” McGaughey.

She is survived by two sisters, Pearl Grace Kelly and Gloria Amelia Walton, along with many nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.