Published 1:55 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023

“Rejoice in the Lord always: and again I say, Rejoice.” – Philippians 4:4

Leonard Ray Thomas was born to the late Deacon David Edward Thomas Sr. and the late Pearl Betty Clark in Adams County, MS, on November 13, 1961.

He confessed his belief in and acceptance of Christ at 12 years old; he was baptized at United Baptist Church (pastor the late Rev. T. J. Howard) on Morgantown Road in Natchez, MS.

He joined St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Washington, MS, where he sang in the choir and served on the Usher Board.

Upon graduation from South Natchez High School, he joined the United States Air Force. He worked as a phlebotomist at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital in Richmond, VA, as a roofer (one project included a new roof on the Superdome in New Orleans) and as an offshore oil rig chef.

He is preceded on this new journey by his grandparents; father, David Edward Thomas, Sr.; mother, Pearl Betty Clark; stepmother Ella Mae Thomas (née Robinson); brother Ronald DeWitt Thomas, Ph.D.; and nephew, James Thomas.

He leaves to celebrate his life: brother David Edward Thomas, Jr. of Milwaukee, WI; brother Michael Maurice Bell (El’Deltress) of Natchez, MS; brother Kenneth Earl Thomas of Jackson, MS; sister Gwendolyn Denise White (Ricky) of Natchez, MS; sister Connie Sue McKeel (William) of Natchez, MS; brother MSgt. Calvin Thomas (Kehrin) of Las Vegas, NV; sister Cheryl Lynn Thomas of Memphis, TN; special nephew Marquise Thomas of Natchez, MS; special niece Essence Rashan Bell of Natchez, MS; friend Pierre Goudeau of Melville, LA; friend Jermaine Williams of Lafayette, LA; and a long list of relatives and friends.

A celebration of his life will be held at St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church, Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 11 a.m. Cards and acknowledgments may be sent to The Thomas Family, 2 Robinson Lane, Natchez, MS 39120.

“Rejoice evermore” – 1 Thessalonians 5:16