Luther Arby Carter Jr. Published 1:51 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Sept. 24, 1946 – May 27, 2023

Funeral services for Luther “Lil Bud” Arby Carter Jr., 76, of Monterey, LA, who passed away Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Monterey surrounded by family who loved him very much, will be held at noon on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday with Rev. Tyler Stevison officiating. Interment will follow at Ellard Cemetery in Monterey, LA, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.