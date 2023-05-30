Mother, one-year-old baby airlifted after two vehicle crash in Roxie

Published 9:06 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

ROXIE — A mother and one-year-old baby were airlifted after a two-vehicle crash in Roxie.

Craig James, public affairs officer with Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M of Brookhaven, said the crash occurred around 11 a.m. Tuesday at the U.S. 84 and Highway 33 intersection.

Both mother and baby were alert when airlifted, he said.

This story will be updated when more details are available.

